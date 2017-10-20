Greece to raise cruise ship that sank off Santorini in 2007

ATHENS, Greece — The Greek government has ordered the raising of a sunken cruise ship that foundered just off the holiday island of Santorini ten years ago, leaving two passengers missing and presumed dead.

The Merchant Marine Ministry said Friday the wreck of the Sea Diamond poses a potential environmental risk and is a hazard to shipping.

On April 5, 2007, the 470-foot (143-meter) cruise ship struck a volcanic reef in the sea-filled crater formed by a massive volcanic eruption 3,500 years ago. It lies more than 300 feet (91 metres ) deep.

Nearly all the 1,600 passengers and crew were safely evacuated, but a 45-year-old French passenger and his teenage daughter are presumed to have drowned. Divers were unable to locate any bodies.