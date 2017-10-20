Group works to reopen Civil War museum in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An organization is working to reopen a Civil War museum in Illinois that has been closed since August.

The National Woman's Relief Corps, Auxiliary to the Grand Army of the Republic, says it needs time to implement some significant changes before it can reopen the Army of the Republic Memorial Museum.

The State Journal-Register reports the 1,000-square-foot museum was temporarily closed for organizational changes and work with a collection. The collection includes a portion of a flag that hung at Ford's Theatre on the evening Abraham Lincoln was assassinated and military gear of Union soldiers.

The Civil War museum in Springfield opened in 1941 and was established to preserve historical artifacts, including documents, papers and Civil War equipment, which were often donated by families of Union veterans.

