Guardsman accused of threatening VP Pence awaiting trial
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A National Guardsman has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and is awaiting trial in federal court on charges that he threatened
The Tribune-Democrat reports that 22-year-old William Robert Dunbar was initially scheduled to appear in court this week.
Richland Township police say Dunbar was on duty at the Army National Guard Training Center on Sept. 8 when he said, "If someone pays me enough money, I will kill the
Dunbar's attorney has asked for more time to prepare for trial. He says Dunbar will plead not guilty.
Information from: The Tribune-Democrat, http://www.tribune-democrat.com