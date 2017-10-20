Guardsman accused of threatening VP Pence awaiting trial

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A National Guardsman has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and is awaiting trial in federal court on charges that he threatened Vice-President Mike Pence before his visit to Pennsylvania for the annual observance of the Flight 93 crash on Sept. 11.

The Tribune-Democrat reports that 22-year-old William Robert Dunbar was initially scheduled to appear in court this week.

Richland Township police say Dunbar was on duty at the Army National Guard Training Center on Sept. 8 when he said, "If someone pays me enough money, I will kill the vice-president ." Witnesses said they contacted commanding officers after they heard Dunbar make the threat twice.

Dunbar's attorney has asked for more time to prepare for trial. He says Dunbar will plead not guilty.

