Hawaii boat crash spurs new concerns about foreign fishermen
A
A
Share via Email
HONOLULU — A boat that ran aground off Honolulu while transporting foreign fishermen to work in Hawaii's commercial fishing industry has raised new questions about the safety and working conditions for foreign
A long, cramped journey to the United States for a group of fishermen from Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines and Kiribati ended with a rescue last week after their fishing vessel smashed into a reef.
The Coast Guard says the boat ran aground just before midnight Oct. 10 and didn't call for help. The 79-foot boat carried 19 foreign men and a captain, the only U.S. citizen aboard.
A 2016 Associated Press investigation revealed the Hawaii fleet exploits a loophole in federal law to employ men from impoverished Southeast Asian and Pacific nations for a fraction of the pay an American worker would get.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Reduce the time it takes to preheat your oven with this kitchen hack
-
Apartments evacuated in Dartmouth building after threats made, gun spotted
-
Woman plagued by bedbugs on nine-hour flight not surprising, expert says
-
'Behind bars:' Nova Scotia man charged with sexually assaulting children in Illinois