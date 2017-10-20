Hawaii judge extends prohibition on Trump's travel ban

HONOLULU — The federal judge in Hawaii who stopped President Donald Trump's travel ban from taking effect this week has extended the order.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson on Friday converted the temporary restraining order to a preliminary injunction.

The ban was was announced in September.

It applied to travellers from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria and Yemen plus some Venezuelan government officials and their families.

Rulings against the ban in Hawaii and later in Maryland only apply only to the six Muslim-majority countries.

They do not affect the restrictions against North Korea or Venezuela, because the plaintiffs did not ask for that.

Watson said the proposed ban failed to show nationality alone makes a person a greater security risk to the U.S.