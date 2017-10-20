News / World

Killer of Navajo Nation girl set to get life prison sentence

This May 6, 2016 file photo shows a portrait of Ashlynne Mike on display inside the lobby of the Farmington Civic Center in Farmington, N.M. Tom Begaye, who pleaded guilty to murder and sexual assault in the death of 11-year-old Ashlynne Mike on the largest American Indian reservation, is set to be sentenced. Begaye is scheduled Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 to receive life in prison for the May 2016 killing that prompted calls to expand the Amber Alert system and the death penalty to tribal communities across the U.S. (Jon Austria/The Daily Times via AP, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man who pleaded guilty to the murder and sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl on the largest American Indian reservation is expected to receive a life prison sentence.

Tom Begaye was scheduled Friday to receive the sentence under a plea agreement for the May 2016 killing.

The case prompted calls to expand the Amber Alert system and the death penalty to U.S. tribal communities.

Authorities have said Begaye lured Ashlynne Mike and her brother into his van in May 2016 before he killed the girl and let the boy escape.

Ashlynne was reported missing but an Amber Alert did not go out until the next day.

Her body was found near the Arizona-New Mexico border.

The Navajo Nation and many other Native American tribes outlaw the death penalty.

