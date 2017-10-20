News / World

Lawyer says he'll sue Ohio State over white nationalist

CLEVELAND — A lawyer says he'll file a lawsuit against Ohio State University because it failed to respond to a request to rent space for an appearance by white nationalist Richard Spencer.

Attorney Kyle Bristow said earlier this week he wanted an "unequivocal and unconditional assertion" from Ohio State by 5 p.m. Friday it would allow Spencer to speak.

The university said last week it couldn't accommodate a Spencer event as requested Nov. 15 for safety reasons but would decide by the end of this week whether viable alternatives exist.

The university hasn't returned a phone message left Friday seeking comment.

The University of Cincinnati was faced with a similar deadline but has decided to allow Spencer to hold an event there.

Spencer spoke Thursday at the University of Florida, where counter demonstrators greatly outnumbered his supporters.

