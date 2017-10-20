Lebanon arrests 4 people over stolen Salvador Dali painting
BEIRUT — A Lebanese police official says the police have arrested four people who were trying to sell a stolen painting believed to be of famous Spanish artist Salvador Dali.
Col. Joseph Mussallam told The Associated Press on Friday that the four detained are a Lebanese and three Syrians who were trying to sell the 1954 painting known as "Portrait of Mrs. Reeves" to a Lebanese woman living in France for $5 million.
Mussallam says a detained Syrian told authorities he bought the painting from an Iraqi and kept it for 12 years before trying to sell through a Lebanese agent.
He says a Lebanese expert has examined the painting and found it to be authentic but that Lebanon has also asked international experts to examine it as well.