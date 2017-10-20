Man charged with using fake ID found hiding in trash can
A
A
Share via Email
WILMINGTON, Del. — A Pennsylvania man who allegedly tried to rent a car in Delaware using fake identification was found hiding in a trash can.
Delaware State Police said 23-year-old Davontae Williams tried to rent a car from Enterprise Car Rental in Wilmington Wednesday. They said employees realized Williams matched the description of someone who tried to use fake ID earlier in the day to make a transaction at another area branch.
Police said Williams fled when a trooper told him to stop. After a foot chase, police found him hiding in a trash can.
Williams, of Glenolden, Pennsylvania, was charged with theft by false pretense of over $1,500, resisting arrest and other charges. He was being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $6,000 cash bond.