Markets Right Now: Banks, technology lead gains for stocks

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving higher in midday trading on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies and banks.

Synchrony Financial jumped 4.4 per cent Friday and Citizens Financial rose 1.1 per cent . Both reported higher earnings than analysts had been expecting.

A jump in bond yields was also helping send bank stocks higher. Higher bond yields mean banks can charge higher interest rates on loans such as mortgages.

General Electric fell 1.6 per cent after slashing its earnings forecast.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,570.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 105 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 23,267. The Nasdaq climbed 26 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 6,631.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.39 per cent .

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies and banks.

Synchrony Financial jumped 5.4 per cent early Friday and Citizens Financial rose 2.7 per cent . Both reported higher earnings than analysts had been expecting.

A jump in bond yields was also helping send bank stocks higher. Higher bond yields mean banks can charge higher interest rates on loans such as mortgages.

General Electric fell 2 per cent after slashing its earnings forecasts and reporting a weak quarter.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,568.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 43 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 23,206. The Nasdaq climbed 24 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 6,629.