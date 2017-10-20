Markets Right Now: Banks, technology lead gains for stocks
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
11:45 a.m.
Stocks are moving higher in midday trading on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies and banks.
Synchrony Financial jumped 4.4
A jump in bond yields was also helping send bank stocks higher. Higher bond yields mean banks can charge higher interest rates on loans such as mortgages.
General Electric fell 1.6
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 105 points, or 0.4
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.39
