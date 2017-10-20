Mother, son charged with murder-for-hire face civil suit

NEWPORT, N.H. — A New Hampshire mother and son accused of a failed murder-for-hire plot involving the man's ex-wife now face a civil lawsuit in addition to criminal charges.

Eighty-three-year-old Pauline Chase and 63-year-old Maurice Temple were charged in July with conspiracy, solicitation and attempt to commit murder. Prosecutors say the Plainfield residents arranged to have another man kill Jean Temple over money Maurice Temple owed her after their 2009 divorce. The man went to police, and the killing didn't happen.

Jean Temple filed a civil lawsuit earlier this month seeking $2 million from her ex-husband and former mother-in-law. Her attorney says she has suffered great emotional distress and has had to take a leave of absence from her job.