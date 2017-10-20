NATO leaders set to meet July 11-12, 2018 in Brussels

BRUSSELS — NATO says that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with his counterparts in the military alliance for a summit in Brussels next July.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that the summit will be held at the alliance's sprawling new headquarters near Brussels airport on July 11-12.

He said the meeting will strengthen "the bond between Europe and North America on which our alliance is founded, as we continue to adapt our alliance for the 21st century."