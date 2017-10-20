NYC man gets prison in hate-crime firebombings
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Officials say a New York City man who told authorities that he disliked Muslims, Arabs and Hindus has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in a series of firebombings that damaged two houses of worship.
Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown announced the sentence Friday for Suraj Poonai Ray Lazier Lengend.
Lengend pleaded guilty last month to attempted arson as a hate crime. Nobody was hurt during the rampage on New Year's Day 2012.
A mosque, a Hindu temple, homes and a deli were damaged by the gasoline-filled Molotov cocktails.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Reduce the time it takes to preheat your oven with this kitchen hack
-
Apartments evacuated in Dartmouth building after threats made, gun spotted
-
Woman plagued by bedbugs on nine-hour flight not surprising, expert says
-
'Behind bars:' Nova Scotia man charged with sexually assaulting children in Illinois