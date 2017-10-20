Orange is the new white? Unique amber wine creates buzz

BURDETT, N.Y. — Orange is the new white?

A unique amber-colored wine is creating a buzz in an industry long dominated by shades of red, white and rose.

The orange colour comes not from citrus fruit, but by fermenting white wine grapes with their skins on before pressing — a practice that mirrors the way red wines are made.

Vineyards in upstate New York's Finger Lakes region are among those adding so-called "skin-fermented" wines to their offerings.

Lighter than reds and earthier than whites, orange wines have caught on in recent years among connoisseurs who like the depth of flavours .