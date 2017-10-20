Peru passes legislation to legalize medical marijuana
LIMA, Peru — Peru has become the latest country in Latin America to allow the medicinal use of marijuana.
The nation's conservative congress approved late Thursday by a 67 to 5 vote legislation allowing the drug to be produced, imported and sold. Lawmakers praised the move as a way to improve the lives of thousands of patients looking to better their quality of life.
The legislation has the backing of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.
Chile and Colombia also allow medical marijuana while Uruguay in 2013 became the first Latin America nation to allow recreational use of the drug.