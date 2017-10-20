Police end investigation of Illinois woman's freezer death

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Police have closed their investigation into the death of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found inside a hotel walk-in freezer in suburban Chicago.

Rosemont Police Chief Donald E. Stephens III said in a statement Friday the death of Kenneka Jenkins was a "sad" accident.

Jenkins' body was found Sept. 10 in a walk-in freezer at a Rosemont hotel where she had been attending a party. She was found about 24 hours after relatives contacted the hotel and police to report her missing.

Police released surveillance video footage days later showing Jenkins alone and wandering through a kitchen area near the freezer.

Family members and friends have questioned whether she was the victim of foul play.