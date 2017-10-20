Police: Man dies in 7-story fall at retirement facility
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Police believe a man fell seven stories to his death at an Alabama retirement facility.
It is the second such death at the facility in about a month.
Capt. Brian Gilham confirmed to AL.com that a death investigation was underway after Vestavia Hills police responded to the Mount Royal Towers retirement facility early Friday morning.
A 61-year-old man who lived on the ninth floor of the independent living section died Sept. 21 after he fell from a window.
Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews
