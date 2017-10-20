Police: Student kills 2, wounds 4 in Brazil school shooting

SAO PAULO — Brazilian police say a 14-year-old student opened fire inside a classroom in the central city of Goiania, killing two classmates and wounding four.

Lt. Col. Marcelo Granja of the Goiania police department tells reporters the shooting occurred Friday at Colegio Goyases, a private school. The teen was taken into custody.

Granja says the shooter is the son of a police officer who used his father's .40 calibre pistol.