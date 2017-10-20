Report: 152 Afghan trainees have gone AWOL in US since 2005

WASHINGTON — U.S. investigators say at least 152 Afghans sent to the United States for military training during the course of the war against the Taliban have gone AWOL.

They are considered a security risk in the U.S. because they have military training and are of fighting age, with little apparent risk of arrest or detention.

The problem grew worse last year, and a report Friday by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction says it expects little or no improvement anytime soon.