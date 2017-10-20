Rock thrown from highway overpass kills Michigan man in car

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan authorities are asking for the public's help in finding out who threw a rock from a highway overpass that smashed a car windshield and killed a 32-year-old man.

Authorities say Kenneth White of Mount Morris was a passenger in the car that was struck Wednesday night on Interstate 75 in Genesee County's Vienna Township, about 80 miles (130 kilometres ) north of Detroit.

Four other vehicles were struck with large rocks or concrete chunks, and the sheriff's office says a group of people may be responsible. Investigators say they believe the rocks may have been taken from another location.