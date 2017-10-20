Romanian border police take 28 migrants into custody
BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian border police have taken into custody 28 migrants who are suspected of trying to cross into Hungary illegally.
The border police agency said in a statement that the group of nine women, eight men and 11 children was spotted close to the Hungarian border early Friday and couldn't explain why they were in the area.
The agency says they originally were from Afghanistan, India, Iran and Iraq and had been living in refugee camps in Serbia.
Border agents took the group into custody for investigation. The
Hungary is a member of the Schengen visa-free travel area, but Romania isn't.
