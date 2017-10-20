Romanian prosecutors want prison sentence for ex-politician

BUCHAREST, Romania — Prosecutors have called for a prison sentence and a 700,000-euro ($826,000) fine for a former top Romanian politician on trial for influence peddling.

Prosecutors asked Friday for a prison sentence for the offence — which carries a maximum penalty of seven years — for Vasile Blaga. He denies wrongdoing.

Prosecutors said Blaga had received the money from 2009-2012, most of it from the Liberal-Democratic Party deputy chairman Gheorghe Stefan, who is also on trial, in return for telling ministers to appoint party donors as the managers of state companies. Stefan reportedly made the donors pay to get a chance for the jobs.

Blaga was then the leader of the Liberal Democrats. He has also been an interior minister and the Senate speaker.