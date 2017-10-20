Russia hands over fighter jets to Serbia

BATAJNICA, Serbia — Russia has formally handed over six MiG-29 fighter jets to Serbia, part of an arms delivery that could worsen tensions in the war-weary Balkans.

The ceremony Friday at a military airport close to the Serbian capital, Belgrade, was attended by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Moscow is handing over the MiGs for free, but it is estimated that the overhaul of the secondhand aircraft will cost Serbia about 200 million euros ($235 million.) The fighter jets are to enter service next year.