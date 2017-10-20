Senators press EPA head for concessions on biofuels mandate

WASHINGTON — The head of the Environmental Protection Agency is looking to make peace on biofuels standards with senators from big corn-growing states who could upend President Donald Trump's nominees for important EPA jobs.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has written GOP Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and a half dozen other Republicans, and pledged to take specific actions aiding the biofuels industry.

A Senate committee has delayed consideration of four EPA nominees, including the official who would oversee the agency's enforcement of the renewable fuel standard.