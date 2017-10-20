Slovenia: Instagram-loving incumbent leads presidential race
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenia, the Alpine home country of Melania Trump, is holding a presidential election Sunday that incumbent President Borut Pahor — a former fashion model, like the U.S. first lady — is
Below is some background on the race being decided in nature-loving Slovenia:
___
A PRESIDENT WHO IS KING OF INSTAGRAM
The 53-year-old Pahor started his political career when Slovenia was part of the former Yugoslavia. He served as parliament speaker, a member of the European Parliament, prime minister before he took office as president in December 2012. Pahor has been nicknamed Slovenia's "King of Instagram" for his frequent presence on social media. He walked about 700
___
THE COMPETITION
Pahor's main opponent is Marjan Sarec, a former actor and comedian who is the mayor of the northern town of Kamnik. Before becoming a politician himself, Sarec was known for imitating politicians. He starred in Slovenian satirical shows until he mounted an independent bid for mayor in 2010 and won against an established candidate. Sarec, 39, is currently serving his second term as mayor. He toured Slovenia in a rented bus during his campaign.
Other presidential candidates include Romana Tomc, a tax expert backed by the conservatives; Ljudmila Novak, a former teacher who leads the New Slovenia Christian-Democrats; and Angelca Likovic, who is promoting Catholic Christian values.
___
WHAT OPINION SURVEYS SAY
Pre-election surveys showed Pahor could win as much as 55
___
WHY THE VOTE MATTERS
Slovenia's presidency holds no executive powers. However, the president proposes the prime minister who runs the government and the office-holder's opinion carries weight on important issues. Key topics facing Slovenia include the economy, a border dispute with
___
ELECTION DAY
Slovenia, which has a population of around 2 million, has about 1.7 million voters. Polling places are set to open Sunday at 0500GMT and close 12 hours later. Initial results are expected a few hours after the polls close.