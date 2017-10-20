Survey: US uninsured up 3.5M this year; expected to rise
WASHINGTON — A major new survey finds that the number of U.S. adults without health insurance is up nearly 3.5 million this year.
Analysis of the Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index suggests that rising premiums and political turmoil over "Obamacare" are undermining recent coverage gains that drove the nation's uninsured rate to a historic low.
The survey is out Friday.
The survey found that the uninsured rate among adults was 12.3
The increase in the number of uninsured is more striking because it comes at a time of economic growth and low unemployment.
Experts predict the uninsured number will continue to climb this year, even though sign-up season under the Affordable Care Act starts Nov. 1.