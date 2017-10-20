Texas city requires no Israel boycott for hurricane relief

HOUSTON — A civil rights group is calling a Houston suburb's hurricane repair grant program unconstitutional because it says residents cannot boycott Israel as a condition of receiving any money.

The American Civil Liberties Union says it's considering legal action against Dickinson over its Hurricane Harvey repair grant program.

The ACLU says the Supreme Court has ruled political boycotts are protected by the First Amendment.

David Olson, Dickinson's city attorney, says the boycott language in the application was included to comply with a new state law that prohibits Texas agencies from contracting with companies boycotting Israel.