Texas to receive nearly $58 million in federal housing funds

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is allocating to Texas $57.8 million in additional funds for clearing housing from areas flooded by Hurricane Harvey.

Neal Rackleff is HUD's assistant secretary for community planning and development. He said in a conference call Friday that the funds could be used to help buy out homeowners living in 100-year flood zones and help others rebuild.

HUD hopes Texas can begin meeting unmet housing needs in 13 Harvey-affected counties by mid-December. The state's plans must pass a citizen review before being submitted to HUD for approval.