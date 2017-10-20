The Latest: Accused shooter's family says they feared him

ABERDEEN, Md. — The Latest on a shooting at an office park in northeastern Maryland (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Family members of the man accused of killing three people and wounding three others in Maryland and Delaware say they feared for their own safety for years because of his mental instability.

A woman who identified herself as a half-sister of 37-year-old Radee Prince told The News Journal that he was angry, paranoid and had an explosive temper.

Melody Starling called Prince a "psychopath" who should have been committed to a mental health facility.

Prince is charged with fatally shooting three of his co-workers and wounding two others at a granite company in Edgewood, Maryland, on Wednesday. He is also charged with shooting and wounding another man in Delaware.

Another woman who said she is Prince's sister said his rage had been building for years and he should have been on medication.

___

3:16 a.m.

A witness to the deadly rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect, Radee Prince, had gathered a small group of his co-workers together by saying "come with me, I want to say something to everybody." Without another word, he opened fire.

The witness, a man who worked at the countertop making company for a year and a half, said when Prince arrived Wednesday morning he responded to a polite greeting with harsh language describing Advanced Granite Solutions and its workers. Then he tried to talk individually to a few employees.

The man spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.