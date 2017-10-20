The Latest: DC appeals court blocks teen's abortion access

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the ruling of a federal appeals court in Washington on the ability of a pregnant 17-year-old being held in a Texas facility for unaccompanied immigrant children to obtain an abortion:

5:15 p.m.

A Washington appeals court is blocking for now an abortion sought by a 17-year-old being held in a Texas facility for unaccompanied immigrant children.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled Friday that the government should have until the evening of Oct. 31 to release the teenager to an adult sponsor. If released to a sponsor, the teen could obtain the procedure.

The teen, whose name has been withheld, has already received a state court order permitting her to have the abortion. Federal officials have refused to transport her or temporarily release her so that others may take her to have the procedure.

A federal trial court judge had ruled for the teen, but the government appealed. The appeals court heard arguments Friday before ruling.

12:15 p.m.

A federal appeals court in Washington is wrestling with whether the government should be required to allow a pregnant 17-year-old being held in a Texas facility for unaccompanied immigrant children obtain an abortion.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia heard arguments in the case Friday morning. The court didn't say when it would rule.

A federal trial court judge had ruled for the teen, but the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has appealed.