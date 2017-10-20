The Latest: Indictment: Chief, prosecutor wife abused power

HONOLULU — The Latest on the arrests of a former Honolulu police chief and his deputy prosecutor wife (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

A federal indictment alleges that a former Honolulu police chief, his deputy prosecutor wife and current and former officers conspired to frame a man to discredit him in a family financial dispute.

The indictment against Louis and Katherine Kealoha says she misused money entrusted to her as a lawyer, including funds belonging to two children and to her 98-year-old grandmother.

Katherine Kealoha allegedly used the money on mortgage payments, Maserati car payments, Elton John tickets and private school tuition for the couple's daughter.

The indictment unsealed Friday says the Kealohas used their authority as public officials to hide their "precarious financial condition."

It says the former chief and other officers allegedly misused resources to discredit and intimidate Katherine Kealoha's uncle. The couple accused him of stealing their home mailbox, but his charges were later dismissed.

___

9 a.m.

A former Honolulu police chief who retired amid a federal investigation into department-wide corruption has been indicted and arrested.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Wheat says Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine, a deputy prosecutor, surrendered to federal authorities outside their home Friday.

An FBI investigation started after the couple accused her uncle of stealing a mailbox from their home in an upscale neighbourhood .

The uncle, Gerard Puana, went to trial for the theft but the case abruptly ended in a mistrial and charges were dismissed. Puana's federal defender Alexander Silvert accused the Kealohas of framing his client to discredit him in a family financial dispute.