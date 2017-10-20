The Latest: Protesters gather before talk by Bannon

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on Steve Bannon speaking to California Republicans (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

Protesters have gathered outside a Southern California hotel where former White House adviser Steve Bannon is expected to give the keynote speech at a state Republican convention.

About two dozen people gathered in Anaheim Friday evening, chanting and holding signs that urged "BAN Bannon." One sign had a Nazi swastika.

The demonstrators were behind steel barricades, well away from people entering the convention site. There were no arrests.

Bannon has called for the ouster of Republican senators he feels are disloyal to President Donald Trump.

His appearance in California — which has an overwhelmingly Democratic political stance — comes days after he attacked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other top Republicans at an Arizona fundraiser.

1 p.m.

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon wants to oust Republican senators that he considers disloyal to President Donald Trump.

But when he comes to Southern California on Friday, he'll be in a state Trump lost by over 4 million votes and where Republicans have become largely irrelevant in state politics.

Bannon is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at a state Republican convention in Anaheim, just days after levelling a blistering attack on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at an Arizona fundraiser.

He's promoting a field of primary challengers to take on incumbent Republicans in Congress.

But in California, there wasn't even a Republican on the ballot in last year's U.S. Senate runoff — it was two Democrats.