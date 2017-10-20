The Latest: Suit: Keep Confederate monument at courthouse

SHREVEPORT, La. — The Latest on Confederate monument in Shreveport, Louisiana (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy has asked a federal court to keep a Confederate monument outside a northwest Louisiana courthouse.

The Shreveport chapter erected the monument in 1906 at the Caddo Parish Courthouse.

News media report that the chapter went to court late Thursday, using an after-hours procedure for filing federal lawsuits.

The lawsuit alleges that removing the statuary group would violate the organization's rights to free speech, due process and equal treatment under the law.

It names as defendants the commission and the seven individual commissioners who voted to remove the ornate monument. The memorial includes a larger-than-life statue of a young Confederate soldier, a life-sized statue of the muse of history pointing to a remembrance book and busts of four Confederate generals.

___

noon

Local officials have voted to remove a Confederate monument from the courthouse grounds in a northwest Louisiana parish.

News media report that the Caddo Parish Commission voted 7-5 for the measure on Thursday after hearing nearly two hours of opinions about the monument erected 111 years ago in Shreveport. A motion to have voters decide the matter failed 5-7.

American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana executive director Marjorie Esman says the decision shows Shreveport is a place where freedom and equality are valued.