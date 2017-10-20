Top Dems nix White House demands to alter health care deal

WASHINGTON — Top Senate Democrats are rejecting White House demands to add provisions weakening President Barack Obama's health care law to a bipartisan compromise aimed at steadying unsettled insurance markets.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says the Trump administration should stop trying to "further the sabotage both parties are trying to reverse."

Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray says she opposes changing the deal with language to "move health care in the wrong direction."

Murray and Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander reached an accord this week restoring federal subsidies to insurers that President Donald Trump blocked. It would also give insurers flexibility to escape some requirements under Obama's overhaul.