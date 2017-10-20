Trump blames 'radical Islam' for uptick in crime in Britain
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is misrepresenting a report on British crime statistics by blaming an uptick in police-reported incidents on "Radical Islamic terror."
Britain's Office for National Statistics this week reported a 13
Early Friday morning, Trump tweeted: "Just out report: 'United Kingdom crime rises 13% annually amid spread of Radical Islamic terror.'" It was not clear what source Trump was quoting, as that line does not appear in the report.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Apartments evacuated in Dartmouth building after threats made, gun spotted
-
Reduce the time it takes to preheat your oven with this kitchen hack
-
B.C. woman plagued by bedbugs on airplane not surprising, says expert
-
On the grand opening of Halifax Tool Library’s new location, Tristan Cleveland wants to say thank you