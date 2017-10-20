US gives Pennsylvania Real ID extension until October 2018

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is getting yet another extension to comply with a federal law that requires driver's licenses meet anti-terrorism standards.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's announced Friday that the state received another deferment from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Pennsylvania residents can use their current drivers' licenses to continue accessing federal facilities like courthouses and prisons through next Oct. 10, when a new restriction that also affects commercial air travel takes effect.

Wolf had announced just last week that an extension had been granted an extension through Jan. 22.