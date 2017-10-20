US home sales ticked up in September as Houston recovers
WASHINGTON — U.S. home sales rose slightly last month as the Houston housing market quickly recovered from Hurricane Harvey. Still, a shortage of available homes is thwarting many would-be buyers and limiting sales.
The National Association of Realtors said Friday existing home sales increased 0.7
Yet sales have fallen 1.5
"It's simply impossible to sell more homes when the number of homes for sale keeps falling," said Svenja Gudell, chief economist for housing data provider Zillow. "And the parts of the market most in need of more homes for sale, the low-to-middle segments, are also those experiencing the biggest inventory shortfalls."
Home construction has been slowed by a shortage of available workers, developers say. Home construction fell 4.7
New construction may slow even more in the coming months, keeping inventories low, the Realtors said. Construction workers — and building materials such as lumber — are being diverted to repair and rebuilding work in the aftermath of the storms and the wildfires in California. That should slow new home building and limit the number of homes for sale.
Employers are hiring and mortgage rates remain low, which typically would lift sales. But the number of affordable homes available is falling sharply, according to data from real estate brokerage Redfin. It calculates that the number of newly-listed homes for less than $260,000 plunged 14.9
Only homes priced above $470,000 — the most expensive one-third of the market — saw listings actually increase, by 2.3
The number of homes for sale sank 6.4
In Houston, sales rose 4
In Florida, Hurricane Irma sharply lowered sales last month, which were 22
Sales fell more than 15
"The housing market is running on fumes due to low inventory," said Redfin chief economist Nela Richardson. "The inventory shortage is most severe for affordable homes. There has not been an increase in homes priced under $260,000 in two years."