US senator's illness raises what-if scenarios in home state

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi senator's frail appearance on Capitol Hill this week raises questions that make some of his home-state supporters downright queasy.

Is Republican Thad Cochran, the 79-year-old chairman of the powerful Appropriations Committee, well enough to serve the final half of his six-year term?

What happens to Mississippi's political clout if he resigns?

Cochran stayed home for a month with urinary tract infections, returning to Washington this week to give Republicans the majority they needed to pass a budget plan.

Should Cochran resign, Republican Gov. Phil Bryant would appoint a senator to serve until a special election.