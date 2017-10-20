US senator's illness raises what-if scenarios in home state
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi senator's frail appearance on Capitol Hill this week raises questions that make some of his home-state supporters downright queasy.
Is Republican Thad Cochran, the 79-year-old chairman of the powerful Appropriations Committee, well enough to serve the final half of his six-year term?
What happens to Mississippi's political clout if he resigns?
Cochran stayed home for a month with urinary tract infections, returning to Washington this week to give Republicans the majority they needed to pass a budget plan.
Should Cochran resign, Republican Gov. Phil Bryant would appoint a senator to serve until a special election.
However, Cochran chief of staff Brad White tells The Associated Press Friday that while the senator is still in recovery mode, "there has not been one conversation from Thad Cochran about stepping down."
