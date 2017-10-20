Viral smartphone game lets ordinary Chinese "clap" for Xi
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BEIJING — Ordinary young Chinese may not have paid close attention to Xi Jinping's 3
Tencent, the internet giant behind the Wechat messaging app, rolled out a game this week that lets users clap for Xi by pressing on their phone screen as many times as possible in 19 seconds. In just three days, the game has racked up 1.2 billion plays, as many shared their scores on social media and challenged friends.
Xi kicked off the ruling Communist Party's 19th national congress this week and declared a "new era" of China's rise on the world stage. Delegates next week will grant him a second five-year term as party leader.