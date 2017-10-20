Wheels of justice in Texas slowed down by damage from Harvey
HOUSTON — Hurricane Harvey's winds and heavy rains have slowed court proceedings in several Texas communities where courthouses were heavily damaged.
The damage has caused delays in trials and a backlog of cases. Some cities and counties are also seeing a lack of jurors because so many people have been displaced.
The areas affected include Houston, Aransas County along the Gulf Coast and Orange County near the Texas-Louisiana border. Officials in those communities have had to relocate courtrooms and jury assembly areas into whatever spaces are available, including shuttered storefronts and a cafeteria.
Officials say they are working to keep courts operating as normally as possible and addressing concerns about trial delays.
