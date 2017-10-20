Wild boars rampage through German town, injure at least 4
BERLIN — Police say a pair of wild boars have gone on the rampage and injured at least four people in the northern German town of Heide.
Authorities warned people to stay indoors after the adult boars appeared early Friday and began aggressively attacking pedestrians. Public broadcaster NDR reported that at least one man had a finger partially bitten off.
Police said one of the boars was shot and killed outside a bank but the other is still on the run.
Heide is 100
