Witness: Suspect gathered co-workers, then started shooting

ABERDEEN, Md. — A witness to the deadly rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect, Radee Prince, had gathered a small group of his co-workers together by saying "come with me, I want to say something to everybody." Without another word, he opened fire.

The witness, a man who worked at the countertop making company for a year and a half, said when Prince arrived Wednesday morning he responded to a polite greeting with harsh language describing Advanced Granite Solutions and its workers. Then he tried to talk individually to a few employees.

The man spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.