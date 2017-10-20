Woman charged with stealing $773K from UConn vendor system

STORRS, Conn. — A Georgia woman accused of stealing more than $773,000 from the University of Connecticut by hacking into the school's vendor-payment system is in custody.

Police say 38-year-old Muthini Nzuki of Kennesaw, Georgia, diverted 32 payments meant for computer vendor Dell into her personal accounts between April 13 and May 22.

Nzuki was arrested in August after returning to Georgia from an overseas trip. She was extradited to Connecticut this week and was being held on $1 million bond pending a Friday court hearing on charges including first-degree computer crime. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

A UConn spokeswoman says recovering the lost funds will be worked out between the school's billing vendor and Dell.