'You are my slave:' School ends Civil War dress-up activity
KENNESAW, Ga. — School officials say there will be no more Civil War-related student dress-up activities at a Georgia elementary school after its "Civil War Day" sparked conflict among students, parents and others.
Big Shanty Elementary School last month invited fifth-graders to dress up as characters from the war.
The mother of a 10-year-old black child says a white student dressed as a plantation owner approached him and said, "You are my slave."
In a Thursday letter to the mother, Corrie Davis, a Cobb County assistant superintendent writes of the school system's assurance that student dress-up activities related to the Civil War have come to an end at the school about 25 miles (40
With more than 110,000 students, Cobb County is Georgia's second-largest school system.
