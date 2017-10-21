3 small earthquakes recorded in northern Oklahoma

RENFROW, Okla. — The U.S. Geological Survey reports three small earthquakes have been recorded in northern Oklahoma.

The largest of the quakes recorded late Friday and early Saturday has a preliminary magnitude of 3.2 and struck at 11:03 a.m. Saturday near the town of Renfrow, 103 miles (166 kilometres ) north of Oklahoma City.

No injuries or damage are reported.

The survey also recorded a magnitude 2.7 quake near the town of Byron at 7:54 a.m. Saturday and a magnitude 2.6 temblor at 11:51 p.m. Friday northwest of Guthrie.