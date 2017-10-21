News / World

After years of influence, GOP kingmaker's future uncertain

FILE - In a May 23, 2017 file photo, former Majority Leader Rick Quinn, left, and his father, Richard Quinn Sr. pause as they talk during a break in a hearing to get solicitor David Pascoe disqualified from the prosecution of Quinn in Columbia, S.C. Solicitor David Pascoe announced Wednesday, Oct. 18, that the State Grand Jury had returned indictments against Richard Quinn on charges of criminal conspiracy and failure to register as a lobbyist. Grand jurors also issued new indictments for two lawmakers already charged. Rep. Rick Quinn, the elder Quinn‚Äôs son, was charged with criminal conspiracy. (Tim Dominick/The State via AP)

FILE - In a May 23, 2017 file photo, former Majority Leader Rick Quinn, left, and his father, Richard Quinn Sr. pause as they talk during a break in a hearing to get solicitor David Pascoe disqualified from the prosecution of Quinn in Columbia, S.C. Solicitor David Pascoe announced Wednesday, Oct. 18, that the State Grand Jury had returned indictments against Richard Quinn on charges of criminal conspiracy and failure to register as a lobbyist. Grand jurors also issued new indictments for two lawmakers already charged. Rep. Rick Quinn, the elder Quinn‚Äôs son, was charged with criminal conspiracy. (Tim Dominick/The State via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina political strategist Richard Quinn boasts a client list that includes GOP notables like Lindsey Graham and John McCain.

Quinn's indictment this week on criminal conspiracy and illegal lobbying charges could mean tough times for the remaining Republicans who still rely on him for advice.

Quinn began his consulting business in the late 1970s, helping flip South Carolina from blue to red and advising GOP presidential contenders including Ronald Reagan and McCain. Graham has been his client for more than 20 years.

Now, the 73-year-old Quinn stands accused of trying to influence state lawmakers' votes without registering as a lobbyist and could face prison time.

Two clients have pleaded guilty in a wide-ranging corruption investigation. Several others, including Quinn's son, have been charged.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular