China supports Myanmar 'safeguarding peace and stability'

BEIJING — A ruling Chinese Communist Party official says China supports Myanmar in "safeguarding peace and stability" and won't join other nations in condemning it for what many consider a campaign of ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslims.

Vice minister of the party's International Department Guo Yezhou told reporters Saturday that Beijing condemned "violent and terror acts," in an apparent reference to attacks by Rohingya rebels on Myanmar security forces.

Beijing has longstanding close ties to Myanmar's military leaders who ran the country for decades, and Guo emphasized what he called friendly relations between China's communists and political parties in Myanmar on China's southern border.