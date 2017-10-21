Foreigners who joined IS faced almost certain death in Raqqa

PARIS — The forces fighting the remnants of the Islamic State in Syria have tacit instructions on dealing with the foreigners who joined the extremist group by the thousands: Kill them on the battlefield.

As they made their last stand in the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, an estimated 300 extremists holed up in and around a sports stadium and a hospital.

No government publicly expressed concern about the fate of citizens who joined the Islamic State fighters plotting attacks at home and abroad.