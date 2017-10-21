News / World

Foreigners who joined IS faced almost certain death in Raqqa

FILE - In this file picture taken on Monday, July 24, 2017, Tunisian woman Iman Osman, who was living and escaped from the Islamic State in Raqqa and a wife of an IS fighter who was detained by the Kurdish Anti-Terrorism Units, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at a refugee camp, in Ain Issa, Syria. Western governments have tacitly handed down guidance to the forces uprooting the remnants of Islamic State in Raqqa and beyond on how to handle their citizens who joined the extremist group by the thousands. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

PARIS — The forces fighting the remnants of the Islamic State in Syria have tacit instructions on dealing with the foreigners who joined the extremist group by the thousands: Kill them on the battlefield.

As they made their last stand in the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, an estimated 300 extremists holed up in and around a sports stadium and a hospital.

No government publicly expressed concern about the fate of citizens who joined the Islamic State fighters plotting attacks at home and abroad.

In France, which has suffered repeated violence claimed by the Islamic State, Defence Minister Florence Parly was among the few to say it aloud. "If the jihadis perish in this fight, I would say that's for the best," Parly told Europe 1 radio last week.

