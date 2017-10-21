Police say 4 people stabbed in Munich, assailant flees

BERLIN — Police say a man with a knife has lightly wounded four people in Munich. Officers are looking for the assailant.

Munich police called on people in the Rosenheimer Platz area, located close to the German city's downtown, to stay inside after the incident on Saturday morning.

The perpetrator fled the scene. Police said he appeared to be about 40 years old and had a black bicycle, grey trousers, a green jacket and a backpack.

The police department said on Twitter that officers are looking for the assailant "with all available police forces."

It said the motive for the attack was not immediately clear.