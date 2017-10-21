Guards kill inmate, wound second at California prison

FOLSOM, Calif. — Guards have killed an inmate and critically wounded another at a California state prison.

The state corrections department says it happened Friday afternoon at the prison in the Sacramento area as guards tried to break up a fight in the recreation yard of the prison, which is in Folsom.

Authorities say two inmates armed with stabbing weapons attacked a third man.

Guards used pepper-spray grenades and other non-lethal weapons and fired a warning shot from a rifle. But officials say the attack continued and another inmate joined in.

A guard then fired two more rifle shots, striking two inmates. Thirty-eight-year-old Jamie Mardis died. The other inmate is in critical condition.

Two other inmates were treated for minor injuries.